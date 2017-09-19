Power: We are not on strike- Ikeja Electric

By Ediri EJOH

In the light of fears over outcome of strike engaged by members of the labour union across the value chain, the Management of Ikeja Electric, IE, yesterday exonerated self, assuring of power supply across its network coverage.

This was revealed in a statement made available to Vanguard.

Recall that electricity workers, on the platform of National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, have also asked members to down tools and join the strike.

It demanded “That the Government should demand the Federal Ministry of Labour set up a task force immediately to carry out factory inspections as most of our factories are death traps. An immediate review of the privatization of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to save Nigerians the agony of suffering under the suffocating darkness which the GENCOs and DISCOs have foisted on the nation,” among other things.

But the Ikeja Electric’s statement reads: “In view of the current strike action by ULC, please note that Ikeja Elctric, IE, is not part of the strike. “However, members of the union may have disrupted operations in some of our offices so we urge you to kindly bear with us as we work to ensure normalcy. In the interim, you can reach us through our available online channels and existing vendor outlets.”