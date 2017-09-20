Neymar demands PSG sell Cavani

Neymar has reportedly demanded that Paris Saint-Germain off load Edinson Cavani after their set-piece bust-up at the weekend.

The pair clashed numerous times during the 2-0 win over Lyon as they fought to take free-kicks and a penalty. And Spanish newspaper Sport now claims that Neymar has instructed PSG chiefs to offload Cavani as soon as possible.

Further reports add that the pair had to be separated in the changing room after the game as their dispute rumbled on.

Cavani is believed to have fled the Parc des Princes within 20 minutes of the final whistle via a back door.

Some players are said to be growing anxious by the growing band of Brazilians at the club, fearing they are starting to call the shots behind the scenes.

Cavani has denied there is a problem between him and PSG’s world-record summer signing, telling French media: I learned of the story just now talking with my brother, about people saying that Cavani won’t let anyone take penalties and that there’s a problem with Neymar. The truth is that there’s no problem.”