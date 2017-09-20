Breaking News
Translate

Neymar demands PSG sell Cavani

On 12:49 amIn Sports by Urowayino WaramiComments

Neymar has reportedly demanded that Paris Saint-Germain off load Edinson Cavani after   their set-piece bust-up at the weekend.

The pair clashed numerous times during the 2-0 win over Lyon as they fought to take free-kicks and a penalty. And Spanish newspaper Sport now claims that Neymar has instructed PSG chiefs to offload Cavani as soon as possible.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar looks on during the French L1 football match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs En Avant Guingamp (EAG) at the Roudourou stadium in Guingamp on August 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

Further reports add that the pair had to be separated in the changing room after the game as their dispute rumbled on.

Cavani is believed to have fled the Parc des Princes within 20 minutes of the final whistle via a back door.

Some players are said to be growing anxious by the growing band of Brazilians at the club, fearing they are starting to call the shots behind the scenes.

Cavani has denied there is a problem between him and PSG’s world-record summer signing, telling French media: I learned of the story just now talking with my brother, about people saying that Cavani won’t let anyone take penalties and that there’s a problem with Neymar. The truth is that there’s no problem.”

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.