Kerebiri-Mein monarch marks first anniversary

By Onozure Dania

HRM Godspower Oporomo, Tara-Eza I, Pere of Kerebiri-Mein Kingdom, Delta State has marked his first coronation anniversary with an appeal to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to actualise the completion of Bomadi Polytechnic project.

The monarch commended the people of Adobu, Kpakiama, Bomadi, Esanma, Ogbein-ama, Okoloba, Ezebiri, Ekamta and Kalafiyougbene that make up the kingdom for their peaceful disposition, noting that these communities were not in the gazette of any existing kingdom, but desired to come under one kingdom known as Kerebiri-Mein.

Oporomo, while reeling out some of his achievements, advised his subjects to remain steadfast and law abiding, noting that in no distant time, the government of Okowa, who he described as a true democrat, will give desired recognition to the kingdom by presenting a staff of office to him.