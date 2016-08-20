Advertise With Us

Advert Rates (Print)

CORRECTED NEW ADVERT RATE FROM MARCH 2012

Click image to enlarge

Advert rates: Online

SIZES CPM (Cost per 1000 Impressions) Skyscraper 160 x 600 pixels $1.5 Banner 300 x 250 pixels $1.5 Leaderboard 728 X 90 pixels $1.5

Technical Details

Banner Size 160 X 600 pixels: Appears on the left inset of the home page. Your banner will be posted on the Vanguard site and rotated with other banners currently on display.

Banner Size 300 X 250 pixels: Appears on the right side of the home page and all pages on the site. Your banner will be posted on the Vanguard site and rotated with other banners currently on display.

Banner Size 728 X 90 pixels: Appears on the top right conner of the homepage and all pages on the site.Your banner will be posted on the Vanguard site and rotated with other banners currently on display).

You can buy a minimum of 500, 000 impressions on all ads

Submission of Materials

Banner ads can be in jpeg and gif format. All materials must be deliverd via electronic medium. All ads must be delivered via electronic version, either on disk or e-mail in the ordered pixel dimensions unless otherwise noted.

For Web Advert Details,

please contact:

Gbenga Adefaye

GM (Publications)/Editor-in-Chief

gbenga.adefaye@vanguardngr.com

+2348034005008

Advert Manager

Emeka Nkwocha

emekankwocha@vanguardngr.com

+2348052349373

IT Manager

Sunday Oguomere

+234-7061983983

sundayoguomere@vanguardngr.com