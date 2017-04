Who do you think will win the Big Brother Naija 2017?

The contenders are Bisola, Debie-Rise, Efe, Marvis and Tboss. The person that scoops the highest vote stands to win the grand prize of N25 million and a Kia Sorento SUV today at the grand finale.

Music legend, 2Baba (Innocent) Idibia, Mavin/Roc Nation singer, Tiwa Savage and ‘Mad over you’ crooner, Runtown are going to perform.