Rann IDPs bombing: Hearing of rights suit stalls

A Fundamental Enforcement Rights suit, filed by an Abuja-based lawyer, Mr Hammed Jimoh, against the Federal Government, fixed for hearing on Monday was stalled.

The case, slated in the Federal High Court, Abuja, was due to the late filing of processes by defence counsel.

It was instituted against the Nigerian Air Force and Attorney-General of the Federation for accidental bombing of Rann IDPs camp in Borno on Jan.17, which claimed many lives, including some international aid workers.

Ruling on motion for adjournment, Justice John Tsoho held that all the parties must be given equal opportunity in the interest of justice.

“In the circumstance, the suit is adjourned till April 28 for definite hearing but at no cost to anyone.

“Already, the court is aware that the second respondent (AGF) is billed to pay the sum of N50, 000 as default penalty, adding other bills would amount to double jeopardy,’’ he said.

At the resumed session, Mr Philip Okongwu, counsel for the first respondent (Air Force) drew the attention of the court to his inability to access some of the latest processes filed by the applicant.

Okongwu said the applicant had briefed him about those processes, but that he had traveled out of Abuja and therefore could not access them.

“My Lord, for the interest of justice, an adjournment remains the most viable option for today’s proceeding.

“Even though, we had filed our motion challenging the jurisdiction of the court on this matter, it is only fair that parties are given equal chance in the case,’’ he said.

Also, Mr Tijani Gazale, counsel to AGF filed an oral application, urging the court to avail his client a short adjournment to prepare for the case.

He noted that the second respondent had clearly defaulted for not filing brief of argument within the speculated period, adding that he had done that some hours ago.

“My Lord, this setback came from our registry but that has been sorted and at this point, we are urging the court to grant us an adjournment to enable us come back strongly,’’ he said.

However, Jimoh, vehemently objected the position canvassed by counsel to the two respondents, adding that hearing notice had been served on all the parties by the court.

He said the respondents were using delay tactics to buy time, adding that the court should disregard the motion and move on with the hearing of the suit.

Jimoh, who is also the counsel representing himself in the matter, said the suit had fulfilled all the provisions of law and the rules of the court to be heard.

He urged the court to specifically turn down the prayer of the counsel to the second respondent, because they had chosen to file processes after 50 days they were served with the originating summons.

Jimoh, however, said if the court was disposed to granting the adjournment, then, the second respondent should be made to pay N50, 000 as cost to the applicant.

Newsmen report that the applicant in the suit is seeking an order compelling the respondents to produce the true figures of the victims of the disaster.

He is also urging the court to compel the respondents to pay N100 million as compensation to each of the families of the dead in the incident and award N50 million compensation to those wounded in the air raid.

The applicant said he brought the action under the enforcement of fundamental human right to life, pursuant to Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Jimoh also prayed the court to hold that he had locus to institute the action and that it had jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Newsmen also report that the Federal Government has constituted a committee to do exactly what the applicant may be asking the court to do.

Speaking with journalists, after the session, counsel to the second respondent said the applicant was over reaching himself, adding that the action was motivated by need for self aggrandisement.

“It will interest you to know that the applicant has not visited the injured victims and families of the dead and this is obvious as the names of the victims are not mentioned in the summons,” he said.

However, Jimoh said he was simply moved by the plight of the injured victims and families of those who died due to the bombing.

“I am human rights activist, this is the area of law I have chosen to profess, no harassment or blackmail shall change me”