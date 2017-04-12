PDP youth leader docked in Kogi

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—THE National Co-coordinator, Youth Frontier of Peoples Democratic Party, Usman Austin, has been arraigned before a Lokoja chief magistrate’s court for alleged incitement, disturbance, criminal defamation, causing disappearance of evidence and sedition.

The alleged crimes are contrary to Sections 104, 392, 416 and 167 of the Penal Code Law.

According to the Police First Information Report, FIR, the accused was alleged to have made some online publication which are false and blackmailed the state governor, Yahaya Bello, and his cabinet.

It further alleged that Okai Austin was equally responsible for false publication, labelling the governor a disaster and a pain to the state.

Chief Magistrate Levi Animoku held: “Considering the interest of the state and the public, I have to apply caution to enable the prosecution to conclude investigation and, subsequently, refused the bail application.”

He adjourned the case to April 13 for mentioning and ordered the accused to be taken into police custody, pending the adjourned day.