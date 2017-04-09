NPFL Matchday 18: Akwa United win, FC IfeanyiUbah draw on the road

By Emmanuel Okogba

Akwa United are top performers of Matchday 18 in the NPFL after getting a win on the road in Kano amid allegations of attack from home fans.

Christian Pyagbara got the only goal of the game after collecting a flick pass from Alhassan Ibrahim in the 19th minute.

The result perhaps didn’t go down well with home fans as the coaching crew of Akwa United claim they were attacked using pictures of a blood stained coach Effiong Moses as evidence.

Meanwhile, FC IfeanyiUbah played out a barren draw against Lobi Stars of Makurdi to sum up the teams that had a good day away from home.

The game between Champions Rangers Int’l and Plateau United was postponed as a result of the Enugu side’s continental commitment against Zesco United in the Caf Confederations Cup.

See other results below…

Katsina 2-1 Enyimba

Wikki 3-1 Gombe

Rivers 1-0 Abia Warriors

ABS 1-0 Nasarawa

MFM 3-0 El-Kanemi

Pillars 0-1 Akwa

3SC 2-1 Tornadoes

Lobi 0-0 FCIU

Sunshine 1-0 Remo