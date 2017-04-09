Breaking News
Minister to FG Contractors: deliver quality jobs

On 7:19 pmIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

The Minister of state for Housing, Works and Power, Alhaji Mustapha Baba Sheuri has ordered contractors handling the national housing project in Lokoja, Kogi, to deliver quality jobs.

Sheuri who made the order on Sunday in Lokoja while inspecting the housing project insisted that high quality building materials must be used by the contractors.

He warned them that the Federal Government would not accept shoddy jobs from any of them.

He also directed that bricklayers, labourers and other artisans working on the site must be paid well.

He said that government embarked on the project to reduce housing deficit and to create jobs for the people.

Sheuri said that the houses would be sold to any interested Nigerian that could afford the cost, saying that the house were not meant for civil servants alone as being speculated in some quarters.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the level of job done so far and urged the contractors to meet up with the five months’ completion period stipulated in their contract papers.

R-L, Minister of State Aviation, Sen Hadi Sirika, Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Ameachi, Minister of State Mines and Steel, Alhaji Abubakar Bawa Bwari, Minister of Mines and Steel, Dr Kayode Fayemi,Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnya Onu and Minister of State Power Alhaji Mustapha Baba Shehuri as Acting President Yemi Osinbajo Presides over 4th FEC Meeting at the Council Chamber State House in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.

The Federal Controller of Housing in charge of Kogi State, Mrs Veronica Enesi, while conducting the minster round the site said that 76 housing units under the first phase of the project would be ready by July.

She said that the estate would comprise of 48 two-bedroom units, , 24 three – bedroom units and four one bedroom units .

According to her, modern facilities like shopping centre, police station, drainage system, road network and electricity would be provided in the estate.

Chief Judy Ogbuo, who spoke on behalf of the contractors, thanked the government for giving them the opportunity to handle the jobs.

He identified delay in payment and bill of quantity as some of the areas they were having challenges.

He promised that the contractors would deliver quality jobs as ordered by the minister.


