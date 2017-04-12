German cinematographer of ‘Goodfellas’ Ballhaus dies at 81

German cinematographer Michael Ballhaus, known for his contribution to Hollywood movies “Goodfellas” and “Gangs of New York,” has died aged 81, his publishing house said on Wednesday.

“Ballhaus died in his apartment in Berlin after a period of illness,’’ German publishing house DVA Sachbuch said, citing the cinematographer’s family members.

Ballhaus worked with top Hollywood directors, including Martin Scorcese, Francis Ford Coppola, Robert Redford, Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Mike Nichols.

His films include “Goodfellas” (1990), “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” (1992), “Gangs of New York” (2002) and “The Departed” (2006).

Ballhaus was nominated for three Best Cinematography Oscars for the film, “Broadcast News” (1987), “The Fabulous Baker Boys” (1989) and “Gangs of New York.”

He received a lifetime achievement award at the Berlin Film Festival in 2016.