FG builds borehole for Abia community

UMUAHIA — SUCCOUR came the way of the people of Umuomainta community in Isiala Ngwa North Council of Abia State as the federal government provided them with a motorized borehole with overhead tank through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD). This came almost 25 years after their first borehole provided for them in1963 which was in use until 1993.

Handing over the borehole to Umuomainta community centre, the Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, represented by the State Director, Deacon Ebere Simeon Oziri, announced that apart from the borehole, the Federal Government has also constructed a poultry processing mill in the area which he said has prompted the Abia State Government to site poultry cluster in the area which would feed the mill.

According to Ogbeh, the Federal Government has decided to stop the construction of hand pumps boreholes for the communities due to complaints associated with them hence the introduction of motorized boreholes. The minister appealed to the community to protect and maintain the project and ensure that the borehole would not be abandoned or vandalized.

He also appealed to the leadership of the community not to exploit the beneficiaries by collecting money from them, saying that the Federal Government constructed the borehole to be free of charge. But he said that in a situation where the generator needs to be refueled, little amount of money should be introduced but not to the extent of exploiting the beneficiaries.

In his remarks, the Traditional Ruler of the community, HRM Eze Christopher Ihemegbulam Ebere, commended the Federal Government for the gesture and assured that the borehole would be well managed.

“We are happy to note that the gesture by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to our community is a clear indication that we are expecting a better dividend in future. May we request you to please mention us to other Federal Ministries, as Umuomainta-Nbawsi as at today has no Federal or State Government Secondary School. Water is highly essential to life, but we expect better amenities from other Federal Ministries”, the monarch said.