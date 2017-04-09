Excitements as Efe emerges winner of BBNaija reality TV show

By Benjamin Njoku

Excitement filled the air Sunday night as Efe emerged winner of the Big Brother Nigeria reality TV show which rounded off in South Africa.

Efe beat other finalists including Tboss, Debbie-Rise, Marvis and Bisola who came second to clinch the grand prize of N25 million and SUV automobile. The show kicked off with a show-stopping performance by 2face Idibia, who performed his new single titled “Holy Holy” and later his award winning , evergreen song, “Africa Queen.”

The host, Ebuka went straight into the evictions after 2face’s performance and announced that Marvis should leave the house with Debbie-Rise and TBoss leaving thereafter.

Tboss eviction was greeted with a lot of excitements among those who were against her in the house. But she ended up walking away with N500,000 ward-robes from the sponsors of the show, Payport, while One Campaign prize went to Bisola.

The glamorous finale was a star-studded affair, also featuring performances by Tiwa Savage and Emmy Gee.