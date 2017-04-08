English Football League results — collated

Collated English Football League results on Saturday:
Championship
Birmingham 1 Derby 2
Blackburn 0 Barnsley 2
Bristol City 3 Wolves 1
Burton 1 Aston Villa 1
Cardiff 2 Brentford 1
Fulham 3 Ipswich 1
Leeds 3 Preston 0
Norwich 7 Reading 1
Nottingham Forest 2 Huddersfield 0
Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1
Wigan 3 Rotherham 2
Played Friday
QPR 1 Brighton 2
League One
AFC Wimbledon 0 Bristol Rovers 1
Bury 0 Bradford 2
Charlton 2 Southend 1
Chesterfield 1 Port Vale 0
Coventry 1 Peterborough 0
Gillingham 1 Millwall 1
Northampton 1 Sheffield Utd 2
Oldham 2 Fleetwood 0
Scunthorpe 1 Bolton 0
Shrewsbury 1 Rochdale 0
Swindon 1 Milton Keynes Dons 1
Walsall 1 Oxford 1
League Two
Accrington 3 Crewe 2
Barnet 0 Luton 1
Blackpool 1 Grimsby 3
Cambridge 3 Leyton Orient 0
Carlisle 1 Notts County 2
Colchester 4 Stevenage 0
Crawley 1 Plymouth 2
Doncaster 1 Mansfield 0
Exeter 0 Newport 1
Morecambe 1 Hartlepool 1
Portsmouth 3 Yeovil 1
Wycombe 3 Cheltenham 3