English Football League results — collated

On 7:48 pm

Collated English Football League results on Saturday:

Championship

Birmingham 1 Derby 2

Blackburn 0 Barnsley 2

Bristol City 3 Wolves 1

Burton 1 Aston Villa 1

Cardiff 2 Brentford 1

Fulham 3 Ipswich 1

Leeds 3 Preston 0

Norwich 7 Reading 1

Nottingham Forest 2 Huddersfield 0

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1

Wigan 3 Rotherham 2

Played Friday

QPR 1 Brighton 2

League One

AFC Wimbledon 0 Bristol Rovers 1

Bury 0 Bradford 2

Charlton 2 Southend 1

Chesterfield 1 Port Vale 0

Coventry 1 Peterborough 0

Gillingham 1 Millwall 1

Northampton 1 Sheffield Utd 2

Oldham 2 Fleetwood 0

Scunthorpe 1 Bolton 0

Shrewsbury 1 Rochdale 0

Swindon 1 Milton Keynes Dons 1

Walsall 1 Oxford 1

League Two

Accrington 3 Crewe 2

Barnet 0 Luton 1

Blackpool 1 Grimsby 3

Cambridge 3 Leyton Orient 0

Carlisle 1 Notts County 2

Colchester 4 Stevenage 0

Crawley 1 Plymouth 2

Doncaster 1 Mansfield 0

Exeter 0 Newport 1

Morecambe 1 Hartlepool 1

Portsmouth 3 Yeovil 1

Wycombe 3 Cheltenham 3


