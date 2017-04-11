El-Rufa’i published security budget not security vote – Reps

By Emman Ovuakporie and Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE House of Representatives Tuesday told the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufa’i not to deceive the public with his alleged published security vote, claiming that what the governor published was his security budget and not security vote.

The House also advised governor El-Rufa’i that as he was preaching transparency which was normal, he should also be aware of his past and how the company he had interest in, the Pentascope, allegedly operating from an abandoned Church in the Netherlands, ruined the Nigeria Telecommunications, NITEL

Recall that the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, had on Friday April 7, 2017 in response to calls by Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai disclosed that the leadership of the National Assembly had directed the bureaucracy and all other agencies under the National Assembly to make available details of their annual budgets beginning from 2017 budget which is still under consideration in the parliament.

Besides, Dogara had requested the Governor, who he said is “known for his consistent advocacy for openness in the budget of the National Assembly”, to, in the spirit of good governance, transparency and accountability extend his campaign to other arms and tiers of government beginning from the Judiciary, to State Governments and Local Governments.