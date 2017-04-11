EFCC cautions group over Twitter allegation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday cautioned a pro-democracy advocacy group, Nigerian Wailers, over an allegation on Twitter.

The group had alleged in a tweet that the commission had assisted a popular lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), to acquire a N1 billion home in Abuja.

“Falana Acquires 1 Billion Naira Maitama Home With Help of EFCC,’’ it said via its handle @NGRWailers.

The commission responded almost immediately through its handle @officialEFCC, urging the Nigerian Wailers to tread with caution.

It said, “When you are invited to substantiate your claims, you will scream blue murder and then behave like your name. Please exercise caution.’’

The exchanges generated hilarious comments from other Twitter users, some of whom urged the EFCC to hold the group accountable for the “falsehood’’.

One Uche Jegbefume‏ reacted via @jaustinuche with the photograph of a man in tears accompanied with the question, “Somebody cannot just joke with you?’’.

Another user, Chukwuemeka Nwosu‏, suggested that the group was only trying to gain publicity by its action.

“Some Nigerians love to be in the news. But when asked to illuminate their views they claim to have terminal illness,’’ he said.

Tweeting via @akeem_nosiru, one Akeem Nosiru urged the commission to deal with ‏“@NGRWailers for perpetrating falsehood’’.

On its website, the Nigerian Wailers described itself as a community of people promoting the “citizens’ democracy’’.

“This is the pro-democracy platform that connects the people and the government through a reportage of activities of the government and demand for good governance,’’ it said.