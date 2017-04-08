Breaking News
Chelsea still topping English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Chelsea’s Brazilian-born Spanish striker Diego Costa (R) scores their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Swansea at Stamford Bridge in London on February 25, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

Chelsea 31 24 3 4 65 25 75

Tottenham 31 20 8 3 64 22 68

Liverpool 32 18 9 5 68 40 63

Man City 31 18 7 6 60 35 61

———————————–

Arsenal 29 16 6 7 61 36 54

Man Utd 29 14 12 3 43 24 54

Everton 31 14 9 8 53 34 51

———————————–

West Brom 32 12 8 12 39 41 44

Southampton 30 11 7 12 37 37 40

Watford 31 10 7 14 36 52 37

Leicester 30 10 6 14 37 47 36

Burnley 32 10 6 16 32 44 36

Stoke 32 9 9 14 34 47 36

West Ham 32 10 6 16 42 57 36

Bournemouth 32 9 8 15 45 59 35

Crystal Palace 30 9 4 17 39 50 31

Hull 32 8 6 18 33 64 30

———————————–

Swansea 32 8 4 20 37 67 28

Middlesbrough 31 4 12 15 22 37 24

Sunderland 30 5 5 20 24 53 20

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; teams finishing fifth to seventh qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated to Championship


