Breaking: Gunmen abduct expatriate workers, school proprietor in A-Ibom

By Dennis Udoma

UYO-Two expatriate workers in Akwa Ibom were allegedly kidnapped in the early hours of Monday by unknown gunmen.

The source, who craved anonymity told Vanguard in Uyo on Monday.



Although, the identities of the victims were not available at press time, he said, ‘‘the expatriates were kidnapped in their hotel room at Eket’’.

The incident occurred almost simultaneously with the kidnap of Dr. Idongesit Udom, a proprietor of Sure Foundation Polytechnic in another part of the state, Ukanafun Local Government Area.

Reports said, Dr. Udom was abducted on Sunday morning, at about 10 am, while going to the Church, Qua Iboe at Idung Nneke, a stone throw to his residence.

The kidnappers, the source maintained were said to have used a light brown Sienna wagon where they forced in their victim, while shooting randomly into the air to cause panic.

It was also gathered that, police have begun manhunt for the seized expatriates, even as they have relocated security chiefs to the area to comb for their release.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Chukwu Okechwu who confirmed the incident on the telephone to our correspondent said, they were on ground to rescue the victims.

According to him, ‘‘Unknown gunmen have kidnapped two expatraites from their hotel room in Eket.

‘‘We are aware of the incident; I am assuring you efforts are at top gear to rescue them. As I am talking to you, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Donald Awunah and some senior police officers are on ground here at Eket and, its environs searching first, the two white men and even that other man from Ukanafun Local Government Area.

‘‘The two white men were kidnapped from their hotel rooms, the place of their work is not known now but, in the course of investigation, I will let you know their names and place of work’’, he said.