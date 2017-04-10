Breaking: CMS promotes 3,487 Customs Officers

Following Presidential approval, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) has released the promotion of 3,487 Senior Officers to various ranks.

The promotion according to Joseph Attah, Public Relations Officer Comptroller-General of Customs, Monday, was strictly based on merit, considering the cumulative scores from examination, oral interview and seniority.



A breakdown of the promotion shows:

DC-CC=17, AC-DC=27, CSC -AC=156, SC-CSC=62, DSC-SC=86, ASC1-DSC=144, ASC II-ASC I=2,522, DCIC-CIC=23, ACIC-DCIC=30, PIC-ACIC=57, SIC-PIC=56, Support Staff DC-CC=3, AC-DC=4, CSC-AC=2, SC-CSC=8, DSC-SC=8, ASCI-DSC=8, ASCII-ASCI=44, DCIC-CIC=2, ACIC-DCIC=5, PIC-ACIC=2, SIC-PIC=21, Lateral Conversion=119, Upgrading=81: Total = 3,487.

Some of the newly promoted officers to the exalted rank of Comptroller include Musa MBA, Wale Adeniyi, Angbalaga J.J, Seriki-Kebbi, MM, while the Public Relations Officers, Joseph Attah and his deputy Abubakar Dalhatu were promoted to Deputy Comptroller and Chief Superintendent respectively.

During a symbolic decoration at the Customs HQ, Abuja, the CGC charged the officers to see their promotion as a call to higher duty.

As part of the ongoing reforms in line with circular Ref: HCSF/EPO/EIR/CND/100/ST/98 of 8th September 2016 from the Head of Service of the Federation and the approval of Government since April 1992 for Nigeria Customs Service to align with the Nigeria Police Force rank structure, the CGC approved the removal of dichotomy against holders of Higher National Diploma from Bachelors Degree in the Service.

He directed immediate alignment of rank structure of the service with that of NPF.

Consequently, officers in the Inspectorate cadre on Salary Grade level 08 and above are to align with the appropriate rank in the Superintendent Cadre.

Responding on behalf of the newly decorated officers, Comptroller Olusemire Kayode thanked the Management and gave the assurance of recommitment to effective service delivery.

He said, the newly promoted will uphold the confidence reposed in them by contributing their best to the course of Nation building.