A Liberian blind boy, Semah G. Weifur, who’s dream is to meet a Nigerian artists Mr. Flavor Nabania to sing, and be recorded by ‘Master Craft’ was reported to have come through.It was indeed a dream come through as he performed along with Flavor on the stage.
Blind Liberian boy’s prayer answered as he meets his dreamed ‘Flavor’
