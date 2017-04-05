5 things your hair stylist will prefer you didn’t know

You might feel like you have hairstylists all figured out, but really you haven’t. The salon and hairstyling life is ‘full of mysteries and fun hacks’, and no matter how close you are to your stylist, there are still a couple of ‘secrets’ they might not let you in on. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, reveals 5 things or ‘secrets’ your hairstylist would prefer you didn’t know.

Trimming Your Ends Often is Unlikely to Make Your Hair Grow Longer

Hair is typically made up of dead skin cells and cutting the ends doesn’t speed up hair growth process, though it helps to get rid of split ends. Hair grows based on your hair growth cycle, not because you trim the ends often. As far as hair growth is concerned, the average rate is ½ inch per month and no amount of trimming or regular salon visit will change that, except maybe seasonal or pregnancy related hormonal changes.

You Can Dye Your Gray Roots Yourself

If gray hair starts to show, you don’t need to run to a hair stylist. Purchasing and making use of a home-kit gives basic gray coverage and adequately matches salon colours. You just have to know what you’re doing because that’s the basic difference between you and a hairstylist – knowledge and practice. However, it is unadvisable for you to dye your hair to other colours on your own. It’s better to hit the salon for that.

If Your Products Work for You, There’s No Need to Change Them to Something New

In an attempt to sell some of their hair products, some hair stylists will advise changing hair products because your hair has “built up some kind of tolerance to it” or your hair is “used to it”. There’s no scientific evidence to support that notion and hair products are not addictive drugs that your hair builds up tolerance to. Unless your hair changes, maybe due to hormonal changes or other reasons, you can keep using the same products that have always been great for your hair.

You Can Cut Off Your Own Split Ends

The key words here, like was mentioned earlier, are knowledge and practice. As long as you know what you are doing and you don’t currently have an ‘insanely high-maintenance’ style in which even a little mistake can ruin the whole style, then please by all means cut them off yourself. No need for another costly visit to a stylist or hair-dresser. However, if you notice your hair is full of split ends and it’s too much for you to handle, you can also visit your stylist for a trim.

You Can Deep Condition Your Hair on Your Own

Deep conditioning salon treatments are great and quite relaxing, but it’s something that you can do on your own with home remedies at a much lower cost. Home remedies are admittedly much better for your hair in the long run because of their natural ingredients. Do some research, ask a few questions and gather some knowledge about the appropriate home remedies for deep hair conditioning treatments and be on your way a wonderful, healthy looking and stronger hair. Olive oil and coconut oil are just some of the ingredients great for hair conditioning.