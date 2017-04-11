40 year old man defiles 10 year old girl

A 40-year-old man, Rabo Abdu, who allegedly defiled a 10-year-old girl, was on Tuesday docked at a Kano Magistrates’ Court.

Abdu, who resides at Bagwai Local Government Area of Kano, is facing a count of rape.

The prosecutor, ASP Rufa’I Inusa, told the court that one Abdulrazak Musa of the same address reported the case at Bagwai Police Division, Kano on March 6.

Inusa said that on March 1, the complainant’s old daughter was on her way to school situated at Jan block when the accused lured her into the school toilet where he raped her.

He said that the offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, ordered the accused to be remanded in prison.

He adjourned the case to April 20, pending the advice from the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP).