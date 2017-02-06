Ogun students embark on mass protest

•Berates Police for alleged members’ harassment

By DAYO ADESULU

The Save TASUED and Fund Education Coalition (STAFEC), a group of student organisations across the country, has embarked on mass protest Monday morning

The group yesterday said the cancellation of the mass protest earlier fixed for Monday by the ace artiste, Tuface Idibia, will not affect its mass action slated for same period in Abeokuta, against what it termed poor educational policies of Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State.

This is as the coalition has also condemned the attacks on the leadership of the various student groups involved in the planned protest allegedly by the police.

According to the Acting Coordinator of the Alliance of Nigerian Students against Neoliberal Attacks (ANSA), Sanyaolu Juwon, the arrest and eventual release of the Presidents of Tai Solarin University Students’ Union and National Universities Education Students’ Association (NUESA), Sanni Ramon and Ewetola AbdulRamon respectively, by a team of policemen from Jaba Police Station, Ijebu-Ode, at the weekend, was condemnable.

“We are aware the state government is trying to do everything possible to frustrate this rally but we are resolute and committed. Parts of their plan is to arrest some of us and to infiltrate our ranks with hoodlums who would hijack the protest and attack us.

“We promise Nigerians that the protest shall be peaceful and that no amount of stampede can force us to go violent. We did it in Oyo State, and in spite of Governor Ajimobi’s outbursts and threat to arrest some of us, we remained peaceful. So this time, it will not be different.

“So, we enjoin the Nigerian people, students, youths and our broad affiliates to hop into the revolutionary train by joining us at the Ogun State Government House, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, in a mass action against the wicked attempt of the Amosun-led government to kill public education in the state and save the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) from eventual ruin.”