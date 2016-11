Senator Dino Melaye, the lawmaker representing Koggi West senatorial district has taken a swipe on President Muhammadu Buhari over what he described as a lie, the MTEF projection by the Buhari-led Executive arm of the government. He also, rhetorically, described as unrealistic the pegging of exchange rate at N290 per Dollar.

Video: Senator Dino Melaye Says the MTEF projections was not realistic pic.twitter.com/aadOzp9MoK — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) 24 November 2016