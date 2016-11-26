Two physically challenged wed in Ibadan

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

A physically-challenged couple yesterday put their challenges aside as they tied the nuptial knot at a well-attended marriage ceremony.

The bridegroom, Paul Egbezokhai Kadiri who is a 52- year old and his 43-year old heartthrob, Grace Olufunke Omooba were joined together at Jesus kids, home for special people with disabilities, Iwo road, Ibadan.

Egbezokhai Kadiri who is deaf and dumb resides and works in Modakeke, Osun State, while his wife who suffers from Cerebral palsy is resident in Ibadan.

Grace has been in the motherless home, Jesus kids for over ten years.

In his sermon entitled “God of the able and the hope of the disabled”, Pastor Ayotunde Adamolekun said the couple should ensure that they work together and respect each other.

“The groom’s mother took responsibility to help the couple due to the vulnerability caused by their condition. She has volunteered to help and live with the family”, Pst.Adamokekun added.

The President of the Home, Pst. Ololade Adamolekun while commenting on the historic event at the centre which started in 2010 said “I am very happy for this day and I give glory to God.

“Grace prayers all through the years has been for her to get married and I am happy that her dream has finally been realised

“She has been living with me for the past 10 years even before we started Jesus kids”, she added.