Onuesoke hails Obasanjo’s submission on Buhari’s approach to governance

By Ephraim Oseji

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Delta, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has hailed the submission of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in which he advised President Muhammadu Buhari to rise to the challenge posed by the current recession in Nigeria, adding that the blame game would not solve the country’s hapless state of affairs.

Onuesoke who made the statement in Kano, while responding to questions from journalists said Obasanjo’s submission has summarized Buhari’s leadership style, adding that those with understanding should read and cry out for a change in approach before our nation goes crashing to an irreparable halt.

“For the first time, I agree with Obasanjo’s submissions. Let us find a way out of this economic meltdown. Things are really bad and getting worse by the day. The present economic team and government as composed have proved themselves unable to pull us out of this economic problem,” he noted.

He observed that Obasanjo has always spoken against virtually every government anytime he believed things were not going well notwithstanding his initial support for such governments.

“He spoke against Shagari, Buhari/Idiagbon, Babangida, Abacha, Yaradua and Jonathan. Yet all these governments he initially supported. You may not like this man or agree with him on many things but the truth is that he has been fearless in speaking about the State of the Nation under every Government,” Onuesoke recalled.

He reiterated that although Obasanjo usually talks nonsense at times, but quickly concurred that the former President is on point with respect to the present bad situation of Nigerian economy, just as he pointed out that it is up to President Buhari to listen and take action.

The PDP Chieftain who said Buhari is acting as if he inherited ungovernable Nigeria, recalled that Obasanjo met Nigeria in a far worse state in 1999 after the country has been grounded by the military, stressing that Obasanjo fought corruption then and still saved the economy.

“Buhari is only fighting corruption while the masses are dying in hunger as he deepened the economy into excruciating recession. This is why Obasanjo is warning that his focus on fighting corruption will amount to exercise in futility without fixing the economy. This is because corruption has been there and by the time Buhari leaves office, corruption will still be there. That’s the naked truth,” Onuesoke explained.

Hail 24-11-2016