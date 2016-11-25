Olympics Chief refunds loot in Kenya

Ben Ekumbo , Team Kenya’s Rio Olympics deputy chief of mission, has offered to refund $10,500 looted from money set aside for the games.

Ekumbo on Friday told Senior Principal Magistrate Joyce Gandani that the cash was deposited into his bank account without his knowledge as he led Team Kenya in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The National Olympics Organising Committee’s first vice-chairman is facing charges related to the mismanagement of Team Kenya in Brazil.

State prosecutors told the magistrate that they would inform the Asset Recovery Agency about Ekumbo’s offer.

Ekumbo was arrested on Monday in a dramatic raid on his house in Westlands, Nairobi, where bales of sports clothing and equipment were found.

The kits were supplied by Nike for use by Team Kenya at the Olympics.

He appeared in court on Friday to face charges of stealing the sports gear.

Prosecutors told the court they intend to charge Ekumbo, who is also the chairman of Kenya Swimming Federation, with sexually molesting young swimmers.

The accused fought the charge, saying the sex scandal happened five years ago and that abusers were investigated and punished according to the law.

Gandani ordered that the accused be remanded until Monday to allow police more time to wrap up their investigations.

Kenyans took to the social media on Monday, especially Twitter to lampoon Ekumbo whose home was stormed by the police.

Richard Bosire ‏@richybosire said: “Police recover hundreds of stolen #TeamKenya Rio Olympics kits at the home of NOCK VC #BenEkumbo in Westlands, Nrb.

AbetaUnBounded ‏@iam_abeta said: “What happened to #BenEkumbo should also happen to Waiguru Ruto Murkomen Duale etc who would steal anything with financial value from the government”

CrimeAlert4Kenyans ‏@CrimeAkoriginal, screamed : BREAKING: CID raid Team Kenya Deputy Chef-de-Mission for Rio2016 Ben Ekumbo’s apartment and confiscate Nike kits.