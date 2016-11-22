NYP hails Senate for timely intervention on ASUU strike

Apex youth legislative body in Nigeria, the Nigerian Youth Parliament, NYP, has commended the National Assembly, particularly the leadership of the Senate led by Senate President Bukola Saraki for the timely intervention on the strike action currently embarked by university lecturers under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The NYP, in a statement by its Speaker, Rt. Hon. Obe Ayodele, said: “We, on behalf of the youths of Nigeria are particularly impressed with the ingenious moves of rising up for the future of our dear nation which the Nigerian Senate has demonstrated with the ongoing negotiations between the legislative arm on behalf of the Federal Government and the Labour Union which has progressed steadily in the last few days towards finding a long term resolution to the recurrent impasse and crisis of strike actions which has often times paralyzed the nations educational sector.

“Without doubt, the downtool we believe has been brought about by years of inconsistent government policies on education, the payment of lip service to sound policy implementation and the total lack of commitment and overall neglect to such critical sector as education which happens to be the very bedrock of societal growth and development in any serious Nation.

“While we cannot but sympathize with the plight of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and also align ourselves with its demands particularly those that have to deal with infrastructural development, we also passionately appeal that the option of consultation and dialogue with all relevant stakeholders be considered as against repeated strike actions which endangers the life and future of innocent Nigerian Students.

“We will like to use this medium to encourage Senate President Bukola Saraki to continue to display his staunch affection and commitment for the welfare of the average Nigerian Student and Youth towards final resolution of the crisis and ensure that the demands of the lecturers are adequately met not just via short term embellishments but also to use his good office to prioritize funding for education in the 2017 Appropriation Act as obtainable in developed Nations of the world.

“We also implore the National Assembly as an institution to invest time and energy immensely on the educational sector by promulgating bills and laws that support good educational policies; ensure timely and consistent implementation and oversight on appropriated funding. Furthermore, We call on the Federal Government and its relevant agencies to as a

matter of urgency fashion out best possible ways of implementing sustainable educational policies in line with current economic realities.”

“At this Critical point with the exponentially increasing rates of Nigerian graduates, rising rates of unemployment in the midst of dwindling economic activities in the country, we also call on concerned authorities to as a matter of urgency inculcate entrepreneurship and skill development into our school curricula from the Primary, Secondary to Tertiary Institutions,” added Ayodele.