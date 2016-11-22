We have no excuse for economic recession, FG apologizes to Nigerians

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Government has commended Nigerians for their resilience in the face of hardship the country is facing and has also taken the blame for the economic recession.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this in a keynote address at the 4th Commonwealth Public Relations Congress in Lagos.

He said that government shared in their pains and will make no excuses as it will continues to work round the clock to ensure that this tough time is quickly brought to an end.

Mohammed said that government was pleased with Nigerians for their resilience despite the tough times occasioned by the economic recession, assuring that the government remains focused on implementing realistic policies that will reverse the trend.

“We are not unaware of the harsh effects of the recession on the citizens. We share in their pains and we make no excuses as we continue to work round the clock to ensure that this tough time is quickly brought to an end. The good news is that the prognosis for a quick end to the recession is encouraging.

“As the saying goes, the recession is a bend in the road, not the end of the road. The challenge for us as a government is to turn the bend, and we are doing just that,” he said.

He said while the Buhari Administration rode to power on the crest of change, there can be no change without discomforts.