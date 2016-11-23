Man commits suicide; herdsmen’s victim buried

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—A middle-aged man has hanged himself in Umuaka, Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State. The deceased, whose identity could not be ascertained at press time, was billed to travel overseas.

A native of Umuaka community, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “His travel documents were at the scene of the suicide. What have not ceased to surprise everyone is why the man should take his life in such a bizarre manner.”

Vanguard gathered that the travel documents included his passport and visa.

Efforts made to get the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Enwerem, a deputy superintendent of police, to speak on the issue failed, as his mobile line could not be reached at press time.

Meanwhile, the remains of Brother Laz Nwafor, one of the victims of the recent herdsmen brutality in Enugu State, has been buried in his home town, Ebenator Ekwe, Isu Local Government Area of Imo State.

Scores of sympathisers from far and near, who attended the burial ceremony, wept as Nwafor’s body was lowered into the grave.

Villagers that spoke to Vanguard at the scene, described late Nwafor as “very friendly, loving and easy going.”