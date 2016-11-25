Did you ever hear of recession, inconclusive elections, $29.9b loan when PDP was in office? – Bruce

Senator representing Bayelsa East senatorial district, Ben Murray-Bruce has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, created wealth while in power. He said that Nigerians never heard of recession, inconclusive elections nor huge sums of money to be borrowed as loan which the present administration is guilty of.
As a Nigerian, if you want wealth for your children and for yourself, here is the solution – starting in Rivers State. Watch and RT. pic.twitter.com/TNRmBpyjnq
— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) 25 November 2016