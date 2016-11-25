Breaking News
Translate

Did you ever hear of recession, inconclusive elections, $29.9b loan when PDP was in office? – Bruce

On 9:40 pmIn News by TonyComments

Senator representing Bayelsa East senatorial district, Ben Murray-Bruce has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, created wealth while in power. He said that Nigerians never heard of recession, inconclusive elections nor huge sums of money to be borrowed as loan which the present administration is guilty of.

“As a Nigerian, if you want wealth for your children and for yourself, here is the solution – starting in Rivers State.”


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.