Count me out of opposition to Enugu CJ — Asogwa

By Denis Agbo

Enugu—The Enugu state commissioner for Housing, Engr. Charles Ogbo Asogwa, has distanced himself from a purported opposition to the appointment of the state Acting Chief Judge, Justice Ngozi Emehelu.

Asogwa who was a former state lawmaker said he is not against the confirmation of Emehelu to a substantive position, stressing that he never held any meeting with his former colleagues or any other person where such a matter was discussed.

In a statement through the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Cletus Eze, Asogwa disassociated himself from a media report which associated him with opposition to Emehelu. Eze said that the commissioner never held any meeting with former members of the state House of Assembly or any other person where he opposed the appointment of Justice Emehelu.

“The Honourable commissioner, Engr. Charles Asogwa, wants to use this medium to let the public know that he has never and will never oppose the appointment of the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Ngozi Emehelu, who was meritoriously appointed by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi,” he said.