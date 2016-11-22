S/Court gives A/Court go-ahead order on Jegede’s, other cases; strikes out Poroye’s motion

The Supreme Court has given the Court of Appeal an order to go ahead with all issues relating to the Ondo Peoples Democratic Party PDP governorship candidacy tussle that includes that of Eyitayo Jegede.

Acting Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen who presided over the hearing also struck out ten motions for stay of execution filed against the lower court after Biyi Poroye’s lawyer announced their withdraw of all the motions which was not opposed by other counsels.

Recall that the self-acclaimed chairman of PDP in Ondo state, Mr. Biyi Poroye had filed a suit against justice Jummai Sankey of the Appeal panel set up to look into the appeals brought to the court against the Judgement of Justice Okon Abang of the FHC which INEC had based on to substitute Eyitayo Jegede’s name with that of Jimoh Ibrahim as the true candidate of the party in coming Saturday’s governorship election.

Justice Onnoghen directed the Appeal Court Justices to immediately proceed with the case in view of its urgency.

The Supreme Court also awarded a fine of 250 Thousand naira against Biyi Poroye and others that filed the motion.

Other members of the Supreme court panel include Tanko Mohammed, kudirat kekere Ekun, Ejembi Eko and kumai Akaahas.

The Court will decide at once about fourteen appeals relating to the PDP and the Ondo governorship crisis.

Wole Olanipekun SAN leads the team for Eyitayo Jegede SAN, Emmanuel Ukala SAN for the Ahmed Markarfi-led PDP, James Onoja SAN for the Ali Modu Sherrif- led PDP, and Nelson Anih for INEC.

Present in court are Eyitayo Jegede SAN, National caretaker chairman of the PDP, Ahmed Markarfi, factional Chairman, Ali Modu sheriff and party chieftains across the country.