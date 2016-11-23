AWCON: Ghana’s Black Queens hold back Super Falcons

Defending champions Nigeria on Wednesday in Limbe could only draw 1-1 with rivals Ghana at the 2016 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) in Cameroon.

The result left both sides with four points each after two Match Day Two, but it also brightened their chances of semi-finals qualification.

It was however a setback to the Super Falcons who had been expected to advance to the semi-finals with a win, no matter how close.

The Falcons are tournament favourites with seven title wins from the competition’s past nine editions, and had started their campaign with a 6-0 mauling of Mali on Sunday.

With Ghana having struggled to beat Kenya 3-1 on Sunday, the Falcons expectedly took the lead after 22 minutes through competition’s leading goal scorer Asisat Oshoala.

But the Black Queens stood up to them to draw level in the 44th minute, and then went on to dominate the second half.

Nigeria will now meet Kenya on Saturday in their final group phase game, while Ghana take on Mali, with both Nigeria and Ghana needing only draws to advance.

If both sides draw their matches on Saturday, group leaders Nigeria will top to face Group A runners-up in the semi-finals.