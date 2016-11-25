Annoying things Nigerians do when they visit new countries

The last thing any Nigerian who travels abroad wants to do is look or be different. Nigerians generally put in the effort to blend in or endear themselves to the locals in whatever location they find themselves , however, it is amazing to know that despite their intention, certain actions still mark them out, not necessarily in a negative way, but certainly in a unique form.

Traveling out of Nigeria to a foreign location? Before you jump on that plane to head anywhere outside of the country take a look at Jumia Travel’s list of 5 annoying things Nigerian’s do abroad. It should serve as a starter to keep you from threading the same path.

Only eating the food they know

You would think that a visitor to a new location would explore its parameters, savoring its gastronomies…that is not the usual case with tourist Nigerians. Several African and Nigerian restaurants are booming in foreign countries not necessarily because of the number of the people in diaspora who patronize but for a large number of tourists who visit for local meals. Nigerian prefer to stick to their own food, and in situations where there are no local restaurants or foods around, they usually stick to staples like bread or rice.

Use Naija slangs

Nigerians are very proud of their local language and even more of the colloquial language prevalent in the nation. Most Nigerians abroad adopt these slangs in their normal English and use them while referring to all kinds of people, even those who have no clue of what it could mean. Do not be surprised to find a Nigerian in Beijing using such slangs as “Abeg”, “Shebi”, “Pele”etc. while communicating to a Local in the city.

Butcher the foreign accent

Nigerians tend to believe that they can pull off any accent or speak any language if they tried. They are usually empaths when it comes to speaking. In most cases, they mimic the accent of whoever they talk to. A reoccurring instance is a Nigerian faking an American accent on the first trip to the US. The thing, however, is that while they struggle to adopt the new accent, they ruin it and end up not communicating properly to the local, or sometimes even irritating whoever they are talking to.

Shop for Africa

It is no secret. Nigerians are the one with the heaviest carry-ons and the largest number of shopping bags. While some might not be shopaholics and rarely shop while in Nigeria, it is a different story when they travel, they shop till they drop as they most times mentally convert the cost of the purchase and keep buying because they feel it is much cheaper.