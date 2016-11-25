Alleged iPhones theft: Toyin Aimakhu’s ex-boyfriend, Egbegbe remanded in prison

By Abdulwahab Abdulah & Jane Echewodo

A Lagos State Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ikeja, yesterday, remanded in Kirikiri PrisonS, Seun Egbegbe, former boyfriend to actress and social media celebrity, Toyin Aimakhu, for alleged theft of 10 pieces of iPhones.

Seun was arraigned before Magistrate Y. O. Aje-Afunwa, on one count charge of theft slammed against him by the police.

Seun, who pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him, was alleged to have committed the offence at the Computer Village, Ikeja, where he requested for the phones.

The police prosecution told the court that the incident occurred while the sales girl was trying to calculate the items Seun requested for, but that he allegedly ran out of the shop with the phones and tried to board a waiting vehicle.

The sales girl allegedly raised the alarm, which attracted other traders in the market.

He was eventually caught and beaten to a pulp before the police intervened and rescued him.

The presiding magistrate, Aje-Afunwa, granted him N1 million bail and two sureties in like sum.

He was ordered to be remanded in Kirikiri pending when he would fulfil his bail conditions.

A mild drama, however, played out outside the court as Seun’s supporters threatened to beat up journalists if they took the accused pictures.

It took the intervention of police and court orderlies, who sent the rowdy mob out of the court premises, to save the situation.

While journalists waited to take Seun’s picture, his family members colluded with prison warders to sneak him out of the court premises through the back door into a waiting prison vehicle.