47 Plateau public schools get sports equipment from National Lottery Trust Fund

By Marie-Therese Nanlong.

Jos – The National Lottery Trust Fund has donated sports equipments in diverse sports to 47 public primary schools in Plateau State to encourage them to organize sports’ competitions in primary schools in the State.

Speaking in Jos, Thursday, at the official launch and presentation of the sports’ equipments to the selected public primary schools in the State, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Barr. Solomon Dalung encouraged public schools to inculcate sports’ events in their daily activities so that children with potentials can be picked on time and trained. He said this will make them to represent the country in the different sports during international competitions.

Similarly, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Engr. Babachir Lawal who was the Guest of Honour but represented by Mrs. Amina Shamaki added that the federal government will do “everything humanly possible to vitalize the sports industry that holds great promise for Nigeria in raising huge revenue.”

He maintained that “today’s ceremony affirms the avowed commitment of this administration to change the lives of every Nigerian positively and government is determined to harness needed resources in order to continue to develop our economic potentials and apply them to the generality of Nigerians.”

However, the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, represented by his deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden used the occasion to appeal to the federal government to complete the abandoned stadium left by the past government at Zaria road in Jos so as to attract local and international sports men and women for competitions, boost revenue base and address youths restiveness in the State.

Earlier, the Executive Director of the Fund, Engr. Habu Gumel who handed over the equipments to the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB for onward distributions to the benefiting schools said the Fund’s intention is to develop grassroots sports through healthy competitions among school children so that talents which would add value to sports in the country can be discovered.

Among the equipments donated were complete kits in athletics, taekwando, badminton, handball, table tennis, football, volleyball and basketball.