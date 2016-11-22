2019: Ndume, Igbokwe vow to stand with Buhari

Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) and Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Lagos State, Engineer Joe Igbokwe, Tuesday, vowed to stand with President Muhammadu Buhari, if he intends to run for a second term in 2019.

Reacting to yesterday’s statement by the Presidency, which stated that Nigerians would rally behind Buhari in 2019, Ndume said he would support Buhari for a second term.

His words: “I am behind President Muhammadu Buhari for 2019. Nigeria needs a leader like Buhari, as long as he is contesting in 2019, I stand by him. I urge Nigerians to stand by him; we need a leader that is incorruptible, matured, sincere, transparent and disciplined. We have an opportunity, we should not bring politics into it. The present recession was not brought by him. We need a leader that has integrity, we need a leader and Buhari is the leader.

On his part, Igbokwe said for now, only Buhari can be trusted.

According to him, “Who would have thought that President Buhari will make fellow generals to return their loots and face trials? Who would have thought that the untouchable called judges in Nigeria will be brought down to give account of their stewardship? Who would have thought that a day will come when fraudulent politicians will be forced to return billions? Now, if the truth must be told, President Buhari has no competitor, he is the only man standing for that position in 2019. We cannot trust any other person for now. He must finish clearing the Augean stable.”