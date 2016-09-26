Is it safe to dye my pubic hair? Ageing woman asks

Dear Bunmi,

I’m in my mid-30s and have started going gray in my nether regions. My husband and I are still very keen on oral sex and he has started noticing the gray streaks.

I’ve learnt that you can effectively dye your pubic hair, but don’t know how. I told a friend about it, but she said she’s resorted to the Brazilian shave.

What exactly did she mean? I didn’t want to show my ignorance by asking her?

Mary,

By e-mail.

Dear Mary,

If you look around some shops, there are some hair dyes specially made for male hair and beards and they take only five minutes to work. If you can get one of these, it can be effectively used for your pubic hair.

Cover your nether regions with plenty of oily cream or cotton wool and don’t forget to condition the hair afterwards.

As for the Brazilian, you must have heard about the Brazilian Carnival and seen photographs of female participants in their revealing body suits with no embarra-ssing hair jutting out. This is because the ladies shave off the area and leave only an arrow strip.

You could go for that too, especially if your husband is all for it.