Recession: We will get out of our problems because God has given us people, resources – Buhari

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria would overcome her present economic challenges, saying it required handwork on the part of the people.

The president stated that God had divinely provided the resources and the people to do the work.

President Buhari gave the assurance when he formerly received the Nigerian-born President of the African Development Bank (ADB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina at State House, Abuja, on Monday.

Adesina is visiting the president for the first time since his election and assumption of office.

It will be recalled that Buhari was instrumental to the Adesina’s presidency at AfDB after serving as a Minister of Agriculture in the immediate past regime.

President Buhari said: “God has given us people and resources. It will take hard work on our part, but we will make it. We will get out of our problems. We are determined to produce what we eat, and stop importation. We will also chase those who stole, and get them to refund.”

Buhari said the country appreciated the helping hands of ADB to Nigeria, saying that that “we will not let you down. Your country won’t disappoint you.”

Earlier, Adesina had appreciated President Buhari for the support the country gave when he ran for ADB presidency, thus making him the first Nigerian to occupy such position since the bank was established in 1964.

He also lauded Buhari for the successes recorded in securing the country, particularly in the North East, noting that “there can be no development without adequate security.”

He described the recent economic decisions taken in the country as “bold, tough, uncomfortable, but right,” adding that Nigeria would reap the dividends in the short and long run.

“You can count on the ADB as a true friend of Nigeria. You should support massive investment in infrastructure, and we are here to also support. Closing the infrastructure deficit will enable growth, and create employment. Nigeria is too big to fail,” Adesina said.

The ADB President unfolded the packages his institution has for Nigeria, which include; $1 billion of budget support, $300 million to create jobs for 185,000 youths, $250 million towards North East infrastructure development, $1 million grant to deal with challenges of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), $300 million for infrastructure development around Abuja, $200 million for Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to deepen facilities, among others.

He expressed delight with what he called “President Buhari’s push on anti-corruption, and stance on governance,” adding that building institutions was critical.

According to a statement by Mr. Femi Adesina, the Media Adviser to Buhari, Adesina said ADB would give a total of $4.8 million as grant for institutional support, with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) getting $2 million, and $1million to Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

“You can always count on my support, and that of the ADB,” he said.