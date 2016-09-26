Dead, resurfaced Boko haram leader, Shekau is mad – Army chief

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Monday in Yola, described Abubakar Shekau, factional leader of the Boko Haram, as a mad man.



Asked to react to the video posted by Shekau on Sunday where he claimed to be alive and in good health, Buratai said: “He – Shekau – is a mad man.



“We don’t have anything to tell him, he is on his way to his waterloo.’’ The chief of army staff said the army had stabilised the security situation in the North-East.



He called on the Federal Government and government of the affected states to give priority attention to issues of peace building, reconstruction and humanitarian needs.



“There is need to ameliorate the challenges of the IDPs,’’ he stressed. While paying courtesy call on Gov. Jubrilla Bindow of Adamawa, Buratai said that the fight against insurgency had reached an advanced stage.



He said the major challenge now was humanitarian and called on the government to provide the needed facilities to enable the IDPs return to their communities.



The governor commended the army for degrading the insurgents and promised to continue to support the military.