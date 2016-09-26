Court jails man 30 months for theft of slippers

A Kano Senior Magistrates’ Court sitting in Rijiyar Zaki on Monday sentenced,Rabiu Sani, 22, to 30 months imprisonment for theft of slippers.

The Senior Magistrate, Aminu Fagge, sentenced Sani to two years and six months after he pleaded guilty to a one-count charge.

Fagge did not give the convict of Aisami Quarters in Kano an option of fine.

Prosecutor Yusuf Sale had told the court that Surajo Umar of Kurna Quarters, Kano, reported the case to Nasarawa Police Division, Kano, on Sept. 16.

Sale said on the same date at about 8 p.m the convict went to the complainant’s business place at Gidan Gashash Singer Market Kano.

He said Sani “used razor blade and tore the sack where the complainant Umar kept his goods and stole one roll of bath room slippers containing 35 pairs valued N6, 000.

Sale also told the court that the convict was charged for theft at Chief Magistrate Court and sentenced to three months imprisonment or a fine of N10, 000 on Feb. 5, 2016.

He added that Sani was also sentenced to six months imprisonment or a fine of N20, 000 at the same court on April 7, for theft.

The prosecutor said this was the fourth time the accused was arraigned for theft this year, stressing that the offence contravened Section 285 of the Penal Code.