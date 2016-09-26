Buhari appoints A/Ibom APC guber-candidate, 12 others as agency heads

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the appointments of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the April 11 governorship election in Akwa Ibom State, Umana Okon Umana and 12 others as Chief Executives for 13 Federal Government agencies.

Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, the Director of Press in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) stated this in a statement in Abuja.

He listed the appointments are as follows: Mr Joseph Ari, Director-General, Industrial Training Fund; Dr Isa Ibrahim, Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency, and Mr Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Monitoring Board.

Others are: Mr Aboloma Anthony, Director-General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria; Mr Mamman Amadu, Director-General, Buureau of Public Procurement, and Sharon Ikeazor, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate.

Princess Akodundo Gloria, National Coordinator, New Partnership for Africa’s Development; Alhaji Ahmed Bobboi, Executive Secretary, Petroleum Equalization Fund; and Umana Okon Umana, Managing Director, Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority.

The new appointees include, Sa’adiya Faruq, Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons; and Usman Abubakar, Chairman, Nigeria Railway Corporation.

The rest are: Dr Bello Gusau, Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund; and Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary, National Investment Promotion Commission.