By Emma Amaize & Ochuko Akuopha

TENSION heightened at Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State Friday, following the bombing of the National Secretariat of the the Isoko Development Union, IDU, by suspected youths from the area.

The youths, who had earlier invaded the secretariat on 13 August, 2016, blew up the building at about 4am this morning, destroying the entire structure.

More Details soon