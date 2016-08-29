WIPG alleges plan by Itsekiri to attack Ijaw communities

By Emma Amaize

WARRI—THE Warri Ijaw Peace Monitoring Group, WIPG, in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, alleged that some Itsekiri war lords were planning to attack Ijaw communities in Warri and environs.

Chairman of WIPG, Chief Patrick Bigha, in a statement, said that the war lords want to provoke retaliation so that the military would invade and occupy Ijaw communities under the guise of maintaining peace.

The group pleaded with His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu of Warri , to call the supposed war lords to order.

“Currently, some Itsekiri groups are claiming that they are the owners of the entire land the people of Gbaramatu Kingdom are occupying. We make bold to say that there is no element of truth in that claim,” he said.