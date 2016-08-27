Wenger confirms deals for Mustafi, Perez

Arsene Wenger has confirmed Valencia defender Shkodran Mustafi and Deportivo La Coruna striker Lucas Perez are on the verge of signing for Arsenal.

Wenger has lined up deals for the pair as he seeks to bolster his squad after a quiet transfer window and the Gunners boss is confident both players will arrive at the Emirates Stadium before Wednesday’s deadline.

The Frenchman revealed Mustafi and Perez passed medicals on Friday and it is just a case of completing the paperwork to officially seal the deals.

Germany defender Mustafi, 24, is set to sign a five-year contract for a fee in excess of £35 million ($46m), while Spanish striker Perez, 27, is expected to cost £17 million after scoring 17 goals last season.

“I think they should go through, both of them,” Wenger told reporters after Saturday’s 3-1 win at Watford.

“They had medicals. We have to finish the paperwork and I don’t know exactly when we will announce it but look, I think it could be announced at the beginning of the week.”