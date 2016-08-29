Skill acquisition: NYSC can be richer than Dangote – AU envoy

The Africa Union (AU) has stated that the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) can be richer than Dangote because the scheme is accepted in all parts of the country for the skills it has and is still imparting in the youths. To this end, the AU has indicated its willingness to partner the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) in skills acquisition for youths in Nigeria.

The AU Envoy in Nigeria, Dr Tunji Asaolu, gave the indication on Monday in Abuja when he paid a courtesy visit to the Director- General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure. Asaolu noted that the NYSC was the only body that could help the Federal Government to reduce the burden of unemployment in Nigeria.

“We want to partner NYSC, using corps members to run teachers volunteer scheme and use these teachers in a survey and those who perform well will be retained. “We are encouraging people to develop skills in production and agriculture; our partnership will create jobs, enrich the economy and develop the country at large.

“NYSC can be richer than Dangote because it is accepted in all parts of the country. “Some programmes that can help engage youths are Africa Youth Volunteer Corps, Pan Africa Safety Commission and so on. “With the intervention programmes that we have, we will see how we can subsidise to enable us to achieve the goal,’’ Asaolu said.

Asaolu said that if corps members were making and using products made by NYSC, the organisation could become a big company of its own. Responding, Kazaure, pledged to key into the partnership and added that a technical committee had been set up to meet with the AU. He said NYSC was ready to partner AU to empower and improve the lives of Nigerians.