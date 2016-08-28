Breaking News
Photos: Flood in Lagos

On 7:52 pmIn Photos by adekunleComments

Flood at Ladipo Bus Stop along Lagos Abeokuta express road before Oshodi due to heavy down pour which started at about 9pm on saturday till Sunday evening in Lagos.Photo;Joe Akintola

Ladipo flood
