Ohaneze in search of credible Igbo political leaders, says VP

Chief Celestine Okeke, the National Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, has said that Igbos were in dire need of credible and dependable leaders that would pursue their cause at the national level. Okeke stated this when he led chieftains of the organisation in Abia to confer the award of grand patron of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Abia chapter, on an Abuja-based businessman, Chief Charles Nzechi, in Umuahia on Sunday night.

He said that the apex socio-cultural organisation was searching for politicians that would provide the needed credible and effective representation for the people. The Ohaneze official regretted that the present crop of politicians of Igbo extraction had not given a good account of themselves in terms of their service to the people.

He extolled the legacies of late Michael Okpara who, according to him, provided effective leadership as the premier of the defunct eastern region. Okeke said that Ohaneze had always been in the forefront of identifying and projecting eminent Igbo son’s for national appointments.

“We still can go out to fish out somebody, who can be useful to the cause and interest of the Igboman in national politics,” he said. He said that the group had identified sterling leadership qualities in Nzechi, saying that they found him worthy of the award conferred him.

Okeke said that the group was hopeful that the award would serve as a pedestal for Nzechi’s future political attainment. In his speech, the state president, Chief Emmanuel Akparanta, said that the group was pleased with Nzechi’s humanitarian activities in the state.

Akparanta commended him for creating employment opportunities for youths of Abia, through his empowerment programme. He solicited Nzechi’s assistance to the Abia chapter of Ohaneze, saying that they lacked necessary logistics, especially operational vehicles, to function effectively.

The state Woman Leader, Mrs Ada Ochu, also thanked Nzechi for his philanthropy, especially in empowering women and youths in the state. Responding, Nzechi said that although he had received several awards from notable organisations in the past, none compared with the one from Ohaneze.

He said that he derived immense joy in doing things that would project the Igbo race at all times, and thanked the group for the honour. “I shall do those things that will bring honour rather than shame to Ohaneze Ndigbo.”