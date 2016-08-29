Ministers of education denies infighting rumor

BY LAIDE AKINBOADE-ORIERE

Abuja -Ministers of Education , Mallam Adamu Adamu and Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah, yesterday denied rumors of any ongoing rift between them since their assumption in office.

In what would be viewed as an impromptu media parley with both Ministers at the venue of the presentation of the sectors road map, ‘Education for Change: A Ministerial Strategic Plan 2016-2019’, both ministers insisted they were and would continue to be great friends.

Adamu accused journalists of being responsible for the rumors which he maintained was targeted at generating headlines that would increase the sales of newspapers and also pull media traffic to the various media outfits in the country.

According to Adamu, “This is the creation of journalists. I don’t think that there is any two ministers in this country who are working as closely as Tony and I are doing because we have never disagreed.

“Somebody was asking me a question and that question was actually designed to get a headline and probably somebody wants a headline that is why they said we are quarrelling me and him and unfortunately on that day also, I forgot that you sent Obioma to represent you and didn’t recognize his presence. They want to sell their papers.

“Tony and I, I don’t think I have seen public servants who don’t have any personal agenda. If you don’t have any personal agenda you will never have quarrel with anyone and I think our duty is to try to move the education sector forward, that is all,”.

Minister of State, Prof. Anthony Anwukah, urged journalists to desist from cooking up stories with a belief it could create nonexistent problems between himself and his principal, Mallam Adamu.

Commenting on his absence during the launch of the National Education Quality Education Assurance Handbook on the 9th of August he said,”The press should stop inventing imaginary things.

“The day in question we have had another appointment with Nigerian breweries and Nigerian breweries is an outfit that conducts the best teachers’ Maltina award. By 10am ‎they were supposed to be in the office and I had to receive them. I cannot be in two places at the same time so the press is uninformed.”

On his letter of resignation to the presidency through the SGF, Anwukah furiously told journalists “This is absolute nonsense, it is stupid. There is no such thing that existed. I never did anytime.

“We are all Nigerians press or no press; I hate stupid insinuations no matter where it comes, from the press or otherwise. The press should please mind its dutiful responsibilities. I sent a letter to who? Get me a copy of the letter from where.

“The press from today, keep it in your brains and in your books and your pen, there can be no better friend I have in Abuja than this man so if you make your insinuations try to find problems where there are no problems, it won’t create the problem, please, please,” Anwukah pleaded.