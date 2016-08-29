Killers of Port Harcourt Human Rights lawyer will be found, prosecuted – Police

The Rivers Police Command said on Monday that the killers of Port Harcourt-based human rights lawyer,Mr Ken Atsuwete, would be brought to justice.

Mr Nnamdi Omoni, a DSP, and Public Relations Officer of the command, told a news conference in Port Harcourt that Atsuwete was killed at 6.00 a.m. on Monday.

He said that the police had commenced investigation into the incident and would ensure that the killers were arrested and prosecuted.

Omoni described the incident as “ pure assassination”.

According to him, the lawyer had contacted the police to inform them that there was kidnapping in his area, at Umuogba,Aluu community in Ikwerre Local Government of Rivers.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that Atsuwete might have been shot in his car after struggling with the armed men.

“ The killers used Atsuwete`s car to escape, abandoned it, ran into another car and escaped with it.

“ This is an unfortunate thing that has happened. His body has been deposited at the mortuary and police investigation has commenced.

“ Ken was the voice of the voiceless. The killers would be brought to justice soon,” Omoni said.